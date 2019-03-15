Register
15:41 GMT +315 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable, pictured with former Conservative MP and Remainer Anna Soubry at a People's Vote event

    UK's Third Party in Turmoil With Ex Leader Suspended, Current Boss Set for Exit

    © AP Photo /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The Liberal Democrats stood on a firmly pro-Europe platform at the 2017 general election but won only 12 seats and saw their popular vote fall, leading to the resignation of leader Tim Farron.

    The Liberal Democrats suspended former leader Lord Steel on Thursday night after he gave evidence to the inquiry into historic sex abuse and admitted paedophile MP Cyril Smith had confessed to him about his crimes back in the 1970s. 

    Smith went on to be knighted — after being nominated by Steel — and died in 2010 without ever being charged or prosecuted for abusing young boys.

    Steel — who is better known as David Steel — was suspended by he Scottish Liberal Democrats on Thursday night, around the same time the party's leader, Sir Vince Cable, announced he would be standing down after the local elections in May.

    Cable said he wanted to pave the way for a "new generation".

    David Steel (now Lord Steel) looks at the Queen as she gives an address at the Scottish Parliament in 2002
    © AP Photo /
    David Steel (now Lord Steel) looks at the Queen as she gives an address at the Scottish Parliament in 2002

    He became leader after Farron resigned in the summer of 2017 after the party's poor showing at the general election.

    Cable, who was Business Secretary during the 2010-2015 Conservative/Liberal Democrat coalition said in September he would stand down as party leader "once Brexit is resolved or stopped."

    But with Article 50 possibly now being extended until the end of June, he has obviously decided the party cannot wait any longer for fresh leadership.

    "It now looks as if it will be a protracted process, and may never happen," he told the Daily Mail, in reference to Brexit, which he has long campaigned against.    

    The hot favourite to be the next leader is Jo Swinson, 39, who is the MP for East Dunbartonshire in Scotland.

    She was only eight years old when Smith was knighted.Smith was the Liberal MP for Rochdale, near Manchester, between 1972 and 1992 and was famous in Britain because of his huge size — he was massively overweight and was nicknamed Big Cyril.

    But the "lifelong bachelor" had a predilection for young boys, something which was known during his life but was hushed up.

    Private Eye magazine and several other publishers were threatened with libel.When Smith died he was described by the journalist Oliver Kamm in his Times blog as "a corrupt, mendacious mountain of flesh."

    Steel was Liberal leader from 1976 to 1988, having replaced Jeremy Thorpe, who was famously acquitted in 1979 of attempted murder.

    Hugh Grant played Thorpe in a BBC TV drama adaptation last year.

    Steel served as First Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament between 1999 and 2003.    

    During the inquiry into historical child sex abuse this week Steel was asked about his dealings with Smith.

    "So you understand that he'd actually committed these offences from what he said to you?" asked Brian Altman, QC, counsel to the inquiry."I assumed that," Steel replied.

    "Wasn't that all the more reason to take matters further and hold some form of enquiry?" Altman asked.

    "No, because it was before he was an MP, before he was a member of my party. It had nothing to do with me," Steel said.

    Related:

    UK Cabinet Starts Talks on 2nd Brexit Referendum - Liberal Democrats Party
    'Funding Crisis' Means UK's Liberal Democrats Must Lose 25 Percent of Staff
    UK Liberal Democrats Urge for Support to Exporters Amid Soaring Trade Deficit
    UK Liberal Democrats May Pick Jo Swinson as First Woman Leader to Replace Farron
    Tags:
    pedophile, Liberal Democrats, Vince Cable, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse