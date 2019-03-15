Intel-Led Op in Birmingham Results in One Man Shot Dead - UK Police

According to a report by West Midlands Police, a man in his 50s has been shot dead by armed police during an operation in Lee Bank in Birmingham.

Enquiries are under way, following the incident during an operation at an address in Birmingham.

A warrant was executed as part of an intelligence-led operation in Wheeleys Lane in Lee Bank just before 5am on 15 March.

Enquiries are under way after a man was shot dead by armed police during an operation at an address in Lee Bank, #Birmingham today. More on this here: https://t.co/YGQJs9CflP pic.twitter.com/ut4eb5Nwve — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) March 15, 2019​

The area is currently cordoned off, and the officers' body worn video has been downloaded.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), West Midlands Police reported.