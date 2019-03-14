US Advancing 2 LNG Terminals on Germany’s Northern Coast – Energy Chief

"Last month, Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette was in Germany meeting with the leadership and moving forward with the financing of two LNG terminals on the northern coast of Germany," Perry said.
The United States has repeatedly called on Germany and other countries engaged in the construction of the pipeline to abandon the project, which, they claim, threatens Europe's security. Russian officials, in turn, have pointed out that Washington was trying to browbeat Berlin into buying the US natural gas, which is more expensive than the Russian one.
