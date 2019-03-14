US Advancing 2 LNG Terminals on Germany’s Northern Coast – Energy Chief

HOUSTON (Sputnik) - The United States is advancing financing of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in northern Germany, US Energy Secretary Rick Perry said at the CERAWeek conference on Thursday.

"Last month, Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette was in Germany meeting with the leadership and moving forward with the financing of two LNG terminals on the northern coast of Germany," Perry said.

© AP Photo / Jens Meyer European Parliament Adopts Resolution Urging to Stop Nord Stream 2

The talks occurred amid US opposition to Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, which is set to deliver around 55 billion cubic meters (almost 2 trillion cubic feet) of Russian gas directly to Germany and other European states via two twin pipelines laid at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

READ MORE: US Wants to Prop Gas Sales by Punishing 'Bad Actors' Amid Threats to Nord Stream

The United States has repeatedly called on Germany and other countries engaged in the construction of the pipeline to abandon the project, which, they claim, threatens Europe's security. Russian officials, in turn, have pointed out that Washington was trying to browbeat Berlin into buying the US natural gas, which is more expensive than the Russian one.

READ MORE: Greece Received 'Couple' of LNG Shipments From US Over Last 2 Months — Minister