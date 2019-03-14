UK Parliament Rejects Brexit Delay, Holding Second Referendum

British MPs have voted overwhelmingly - by 334 votes to 85 - to reject a second referendum on leaving the European Union

An amendment, tabled by Independent Group MP Dr Sarah Wollaston, had called for an extension of Article 50 to allow another referendum to take place, but it was defeated by a majority of 249.

Dr Wollaston left the Conservative Party last month to join the pro-Remainer Independent Group.

Only three Labour MPs backed the amendment, which meant that it was always going to be defeated.

Campaigners for a new referendum are divided over whether the time is right to push for a second Brexit vote.

Thursday's vote does not prevent MPs from trying again to push for a second Brexit referendum.

In 2016 Britain voted by 52 percent to 48 percent to leave the EU.

Britain's Parliament is holding a series of votes on whether to delay the UK's departure from the 28-nation bloc, currently scheduled for 29 March.

Labour MP Lucy Powell is now moving an amendment which would allow MPs to take control of the parliamentary business on 20 March but must conclude negotiation of the Brexit process by 30 June.

MPs are now voting on Ms Powell's amendment.