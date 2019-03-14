Register
20:51 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This file photo taken on September 29, 2015 shows the logo of German car maker Volkswagen seen at a northern Virginia dealer in Woodbridge, Virginia

    Volkswagen CEO Stirs Controversy With 'Unfortunate' Slip-of-Tongue Nazi Slogan

    © AFP 2018 / PAUL J. RICHARDS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Mr. Diess said in a further statement that he was sorry for making "an unfortunate choice of words", adding that he was referencing the freedom given to VW brands in strong financial health.

    Volkwagen CEO Herber Diess was forced to apologise for comments he made at a company event on Tuesday, where he used a pun invoking an infamous Nazi slogan.

    In his speech, Mr. Diess was discussing the importance of boosting profits for the Volkswagen Group when he made the Freudian slip, stating "Ebit macht frei".

    READ MORE: Indian Court Slaps $72 Mln Fine on Volkswagen for Tweaking Emissions Software

    Ebit is a common acronym in Germany for "earnings before interest and taxes", but Mr. Diess's tongue-in-cheek comments evoked the phrase "Arbeit Macht Frei", meaning "work sets you free", which was posted above the gates of the Third Reich's Auschwitz and Dachau concentration camps.

    Many were quick to point out Mr. Diess's comments, with some slamming the CEO for making the worst possible comment amid the company's diesel scandal and chequered history with the Nazis.

    Your company was founded by the Nazis. It’s been stuck in a self-inflicted PR crisis for years. And you say: “EBIT macht frei”.

    Mr. Diess said: "At no time was it my intention for this statement to be placed in a false context. At the time, I simply did not think of this possibility." He also acknowledged Volkswagen's "special responsibility in connection with the Third Reich". 

    — francesco canepa (@FranCanJourno) March 13, 2019

    His speech also detailed that Volkswagen will slash 7,000 employees in order to focus on electric vehicles, which do not require as many workers. 

    https://twitter.com/martinvars/status/1106198221431472129 

    Volkswagen's Third Reich History 

    Volkswagen, or the "People's Car" was founded in 1937 by the German Nazi party to fulfil Adolf Hitler's vision of providing German families with an affordable car. Iconic motor designer Ferdinand Porsche was commissioned by the Third Reich to build the first Volkswagen models.

    The automaker began manufacturing military vehicles in World War Two, using over 15,000 labourers from concentration camps. Following defeat of the Nazis, Allied forces took over production of the Wolfsburg-based plant. 

    READ MORE: Auf Wiedersehen: Volkswagen to End Production of Iconic VW Beetle

    But the phrase goes back to Lorenz Diefenback, a 19th century author and ethnologist, and was popularised by politicians in the Weimar Republic using the phrase to push employment policies. Although popularised by the Nazis, "Arbeit Macht Frei" was coined by the 19th Century linguist, ethnologist and author Lorenz Diefenbach.

    Related:

    India Orders Volkswagen to Pay $14mln, Threatens to Arrest Company Directors
    Over 81,000 People in Germany Join Lawsuit Against Volkswagen - Consumer Group
    US Talked German Carmaker Volkswagen Into Leaving Iran’s Market – Official
    Auf Wiedersehen: Volkswagen to End Production of Iconic VW Beetle
    Tags:
    gaffes, apology, electric vehicles, automobile, Nazism, car, gaffe, conference, Porsche, Volkswagen, Ferdinand Porsche, Herbert Diess, Adolf Hitler, Wolfsburg, Nazi Germany, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse