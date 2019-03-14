Register
17:42 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators hold placards and flags at the Brexit Betrayal Rally, a pro-Brexit rally, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Sunday Dec. 9, 2018

    Finnish Think Tank Warns of Brexit’s ‘Unexpected Effects’ on Int'l Value Chains

    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Research Institute of the Finnish Economy (Etla) on Thursday said in a report that the United Kingdom’s expected withdrawal from the European Union could have broader consequences on international value chains than it was previously expected.

    "Our findings suggest that the UK is heavily involved in European value changes and GVCs, having both backward and forward linkages. These linkages could have unexpected effects for a number of countries if their expectations are based only on bilateral trade flows with the UK. In many cases, components or other products cross the UK border several times, which could result in multiple delays and tariffs if a hard Brexit materializes. Companies will probably react to these increased delays by changing their value chains," the think tank said in a report.

    READ MORE: Lesser of Two Evils: Brexit Delay Uncertainty Beats No-Deal, Says Analyst

    London’s divorce from Brussels could also slow down value chains, which would be particularly hurtful for UK businesses due to reliance on materials imported from EU countries, Etla noted.

    "Some goods and services exported to the UK continue their journey to other countries. This type of passthrough trade accounts for 22 percent of Finnish exports to the UK. Typically, these goods and services continue their journey to the United States (US), Germany, or France. Of the 10 most important next destinations, no fewer than six were EU member states. Thus, value chains of the UK and other EU members are deeply intertwined, creating a potentially large impact in the case of a so-called "hard Brexit." However, close to 80 percent (i.e., 100-22=78%) of Finnish exports to the UK do not continue on to other countries but instead remain in the UK, highlighting the importance of the UK as an ultimate export destination," the report read.

    Leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech laying out the plan for the party following the Brexit vote in June 2016, in London, February 24, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Corbyn Calls on UK Lawmakers to Take Control of Brexit Chaos
    The remarks come after on Wednesday, UK lawmakers rejected the idea of leaving the European Union without a withdrawal agreement after voting down the updated Brexit deal that Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated with President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels. The vote on the extension of the Brexit deadline will take place on Thursday evening.

    In late February, UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox said that the national economy would survive a no-deal Brexit scenario, but noted that this would undoubtedly cause some disruptions for UK business.

    Related:

    Trump: Potential for Trade Deal With UK 'Unlimited' Amid Brexit Woes
    Parliament Rule Last Used in 1943 Could Block Third Vote on May's Brexit Deal
    UK Parliament Rejects Brexit Delay, Any No-Deal Brexit in Series of Votes
    Tags:
    tariffs, export, trade, Brexit, European Council, Donald Tusk, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse