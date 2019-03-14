Over 100 MPs Plan To Back 'Four Brexiteers' Motion Tabled to Nix People's Vote

The amendment asks if Commons will support "the result of the 2016 EU referendum should be respected and that a second EU referendum would be divisive and expensive, and therefore should not take place".

Roughly 110 MPs plan to back a motion on an amendment aiming to cancel a second referendum on Brexit. The amendment, tabled by Conservative Brexiteer Lee Rowley MP, is backed by Labour MPs Gareth Snell and Caroline Flint, as well as Democratic Unionist Party leader Nigel Dodds.

The vote comes just 15 days before Britain is scheduled to leave the EU, with MPs scheduled to decide today on whether they will extend Article 50.

MPs will vote on the amendment today, which states that if Mrs. May's beleaguered Brexit plan is passed no later than 20 March, "the Government will seek to agree with the European Union a one-off extension of the period specified in Article 50 for a period ending on 30 June 2019", and also warns that the EU will "highly likely" postpone Brexit for longer if MPs don't back Mrs. May's deal.

Prime Minister May told Commons on Wednesday night that "such an extension would undoubtedly require the UK to hold EU parliament elections in May 2019" and that she did "not think that would be the right outcome, but the House needs to face up to the consequences of the decisions it has taken".

Her stark warning came days after she met EU leaders in Strasbourg to negotiate further Brexit points, including the terms of the Irish backstop, which UK attorney general Geoffrey Cox said on Tuesday in his legal advice would not be enough to prevent the backstop from continuing indefinitely. The Prime Minister's amended Brexit deal was voted down 242 to 391 – a margin of 149 votes – with European Council president Donald Tusk warning shortly after that the UK would need a "credible" reason to extend Article 50.