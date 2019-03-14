Canadian Journo Denied Entry to Ukraine Because of Crimea Visit - Border Service

"Since the intensification of the arrivals of accredited journalists [in Ukraine], border guard officers have not allowed one journalist, a Russian citizen, who represented a Canadian television company, to cross the border," the spokesman for the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service, Oleg Slobodyan said on Thursday, adding that the reason behind the ban was the previous visit of the journalist to Crimea, which Ukraine considers its territory.
Slobodyan, who did not disclose the name of the television channel where the journalist worked, noted that a three-year entry ban had been imposed on the media worker.
Ukraine still considers Crimea a "temporarily occupied" part of its territory. Last November, Kiev prohibited all foreign citizens from entering Crimea, saying that only those with Ukrainian passports were allowed into the peninsula.
The presidential election in Ukraine is scheduled to take place on 31 March.
