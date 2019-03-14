Register
13:48 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cybersecurity

    UK Academics Alarmed Over Cambridge Uni's Bid for Military Research Into PSYWAR

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    Britain's top university placed a bid on a government military contract that aimed to study ways to manipulate information and "shape attitudes and beliefs" - news that raised the eyebrows of British academics.

    According to leaked documents seen by Cambridge's student newspaper, Varsity, the university competed for a multimillion-pound military research programme led by the Ministry of Defence.

    The project, called the Human Social Science Research Capability (HSSRC) programme, was designed to deliver research into human capabilities, ostensibly the aim of building a better military.

    According to a Ministry of Defence presentation, it focused on six areas of research, which includes personnel, training and education, humans in systems, human performance, and enhancing medical systems and capabilities.

    The sixth area was titled "understanding and influencing human behaviour"; specifically, the research would cover "the challenges of rapidly developing information technologies and their impacts on social interactions and cohesion within and across generations and cultures" as well as "automation and cyber warfare and their influence on trust in technologies and democracy".

    The government earmarked £69 million ($92.4 million) for the HSSRC project; if selected, Cambridge would receive up to one-tenth of this money over four years. Its researchers would also receive £20m in research funding, while the university would also be able to compete for research funding worth £42m.

    Cambridge's General Board of the Faculties approved the bid in June 2018, and the university was among the four shortlisted institutions at the final stage of the bidding process, but eventually decided to pull out for unclear reasons.

    Cyberattack
    CC0
    Cyberwarfare is 'Dangerous As It's Put Us On Path of New Cold War' – Activist

    The Defence, Security and Technology Laboratory — the agency within the Ministry of Defence that placed the tender — mentioned "potential reputational risks" of the programme, vowing to mitigate them through "a targeted communications effort" which would stress "the positive impact of the University's involvement".

    According to the Guardian, a spokesperson for DSTL said that this research was focused on "communicating with overseas audiences and deterring adversaries who threaten the UK's interests".

    Varsity reported that over 40 Cambridge academics sent a letter to the vice-chancellor, saying that the university is not supposed to "involve staff in armed conflicts by acting as a supplier of contract research to the MoD".

    "Undertaking government-funded contract research of this nature is troubling enough, but looking to profit from it is shocking. What kind of paying clients did you imagine would have wanted to buy services such as these?" they were quoted as saying.

    A senior university manager was quoted as saying that it was "entirely appropriate" for researchers to apply for the tender.

    It comes weeks after hackers exposed the activities of the Integrity Initiative — a US government-led project which is ostensibly devoted to combating disinformation but appeared to be mostly focused on targeting Russia's influence in Europe.

    READ MORE: Integrity Initiative: The Sinister Chain of Events Leading Up to Salisbury

    According to the exposé, the Integrity Initiative consists of a network of clusters involving pundits, academicians and journalists, which are meddling in the domestic affairs of EU member states and waging an information campaign targeting Russia.

    Related:

    'Under Siege': US Navy Reportedly Admits Its Cybersecurity in 'Dire' Situation
    Russia Registered 3Mln Cyberattacks Launched From US Territory
    Trend Established? Defensive Cybersecurity Agencies Turn to Offensive - Prof
    US Officials Believe Sanctions Lead to Boost in DPRK's Cyberattacks - Reports
    China’s Cybersecurity Law a ‘Loaded Weapon’, Senior US Official Says - Report
    Tags:
    psychological warfare, research, military, Ministry of Defense (MoD), University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse