Corbyn Calls on UK Lawmakers to Take Control of Brexit Chaos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of UK opposition Labour Party, called on the parliament to take the initiative in settling the crisis around Brexit, stressing that he would engage in talks with other lawmakers to find a compromise following a rejection of the no-deal option under any circumstances in disagreement with the government.

"Let us, as a House of Commons work now to find a solution – to deal with the crisis facing the country and the deep concerns that many people have for their livelihood, their lives, their future, their jobs, their communities and their factories. It’s up to us, as the House of Commons, to look for and find a solution to their concerns […] In the days that follow, myself, the Shadow Brexit Secretary and others will have meetings with members across this House to find a compromise solution that can command support in the House. This means doing what the Prime Minister failed to do two years ago: search for a consensus on the way forward", Corbyn said in a statement on Wednesday.

The opposition leader made his statement as UK parliamentarians voted down the government’s Brexit plan which ruled out leaving the European Union without a deal on 29 March despite several reassurances on the Irish border backstop added at the last minute. However, the lawmakers subsequently backed an amendment which opposed the hard Brexit under any circumstances.

The government subsequently instructed Conservative lawmakers to vote against the original deal given the amendment. However, some of the parliamentarians defied May by voting to reject the no-deal option for good. Moreover, five cabinet ministers abstained from the vote, while Work and Pensions Minister Sarah Newton resigned from her position in order to support the plan, sparking speculations about divisions in the cabinet about the withdrawal plan.

UK Parliament Speaker John Bercow said Wednesday that the UK government would suggest postponing Brexit until 30 June if the parliament approves the deal with the European Union by 20 March.

The next "meaningful vote" on Brexit in the UK parliament, which will be the government's third attempt to pull through the withdrawal agreement, is scheduled for Thursday while 29 March is the current deadline for the UK withdrawal from the European Union.