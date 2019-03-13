Register
    A pro-leave supporter, right, hods a placard in front of a group of pro-remain supporters during demonstrations in London, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Britain's Parliament is set to vote on competing Brexit plans, with Prime Minister Theresa May desperately seeking a mandate from lawmakers to help secure concessions from the European Union.

    UK Govt to Propose Brexit Delay Until 30 June if Deal With EU Approved

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK Government will propose on 14 March to postpone Brexit until 30 June if the parliament approves the deal with the European Union by 20 March, Parliament Speaker John Bercow said Wednesday.

    The House of Commons earlier approved by 321 votes to 278 the amended no-deal Brexit motion, which calls on the British government to rule out "no deal" option in any scenario. UK lawmakers are expected to vote on a possible Article 50 extension on Thursday.

    At the moment, the United Kingdom is scheduled to leave the bloc on 29 March. The situation remains, however, unclear following the UK parliament’s refusal to support the "deal" and "no-deal" scenarios, which still reportedly makes both the extension of negotiations and a no-deal Brexit a possibility.

    On Monday, UK Prime Minister May announced that she and European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker had managed to secure legal changes to the original Brexit deal, which was rejected by the UK parliament. May's updated Brexit plan was similarly shot down by lawmakers.

    The withdrawal deal was already rejected by the parliament in January, mainly due to the lawmakers' concerns over the Irish border backstop. May, who has been under a storm of criticism ever since she presented the original agreement, promised to secure legally binding and significant changes to the backstop. Jean-Claude Juncker announced on Tuesday that the UK prime minister had secured "legally binding" changes to the deal and, in particular, to the backstop provision.

    Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly promised to renegotiate the backstop provision to avoid a hard Irish border, a vow rebuffed by both Brussels and Dublin.

     

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

