WATCH Unsettling Moment Airbus A321 From Manchester Hit by Lighting

An Airbus A321 aircraft operated by the Thomas Cook carrier was struck by lightning soon after taking off from Britain. Following the take-off, the plane entered some dark clouds and was hit by a lightning bolt.
One of the passengers filmed the incident while sitting inside the plane, subsequently uploading it online.
VIDEO: #MT1140 departure from Manchester Airport with the lightning strike at 00:54. pic.twitter.com/OXzJffnTdw— Flight Alerts (@FlightAlerts_) 10 марта 2019 г.
