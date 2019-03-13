Berlin Regrets UK Parliament's Decision to Reject May's Revised Brexit Deal

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Berlin regrets that UK lawmakers rejected the UK government's revised Brexit agreement since it believes that no one would benefit from London's withdrawal from the European Union without a deal, the German government deputy spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, said on Wednesday.

"We respect the decision of the UK Parliament, but we regret that the majority [of the lawmakers] did not support the agreement. We have repeatedly stressed that the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union without a deal served no one's interests", Demmer said at a briefing.

READ MORE: EU to Put Tariffs on UK Goods If No-Deal Brexit While London Plans to Cut Duties

On Tuesday, the UK Parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's updated Brexit plan, agreed between the UK government and the European Union, by 391 votes to 242.

© AP Photo / Gerald Herbert ‘Friends for Life': Farage Claims He Discussed No-Deal Brexit With Trump

The UK Parliament has previously turned down May's Brexit plan in January, mainly due to concerns over the Irish border backstop. Later on Wednesday, the legislative body is set to hold a vote on a no-deal Brexit. If the lawmakers do not back this scenario, a vote on the extension of the potential Brexit deadline, initially slated for March 29, will be held on Thursday.