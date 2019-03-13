Register
17:52 GMT +313 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A traffic sign is seen in front of European and Union flags in London, Britain

    EU Will Only Accept 'Credible' Reason For Delaying Brexit, Donald Tusk Says

    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21

    The statement was issued just minutes after UK prime minister Theresa May's amended Brexit plan was crushed 242 to 391 on Tuesday evening.

    A spokesperson for European Council president Donald Tusk said in a statement that the European Union would only extend Article 50 under a "reasoned" request. 

    "Should there be a UK reasoned request for an extension, the EU27 will consider it and decide by unanimity," the spokesperson said. "The EU27 will expect a credible justification for a possible extension and its duration. The smooth functioning of the EU institutions will need to be ensured."

    The headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium
    © REUTERS / Yves Logghe
    European Commission Regrets UK Parliament's Brexit Vote Outcome - Statement

    MPs will vote on whether they will back a no-deal Brexit on March 29, with an embattled Mrs. May deciding against whipping Conservatives against a hard Brexit. Should MPs vote down the outcome, they will be allowed a vote on Thursday on extending Article 50.  

    But the spokesperson clearly stated that the EU was not inclined to renegotiate with the British prime minister on her deal.

    "We regret the outcome of tonight's vote and are disappointed that the UK government has been unable to ensure a majority for the Withdrawal Agreement agreed by both parties in November," the spokesperson added. "On the EU side we have done all that is possible to reach an agreement." 

    The spokesperson said that due to the further assurances the EU provided the UK in December, January and on Tuesday, it was "difficult to see what more we can do", adding that future solutions to the Brexit impasse could "only be found in London".

    A two Euro coin is pictured next to a one Pound coin on top of a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in this file photo illustration shot March 16, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Phil Noble
    EU to Put Tariffs on UK Goods If No-Deal Brexit While London Plans to Cut Duties

    "I profoundly regret the decision that this House has taken tonight," the Prime Minister said shortly after the vote, adding that she continued to believe that the best outcome is that the UK left the EU "in an orderly fashion with a deal", and that her rejected plan was "the best and indeed the only deal available".

    READ MORE: Good Luck Dear Friends! Europeans React to No-Deal, Extension Votes in London

    Mrs. May's plan suffered a second crushing defeat by a margin of 149 votes, despite changes made to the deal made to secure the government's fragile alliance between hardline Brexiteers and the Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, with the latter being offered £1bn in aid by the Prime Minister in 2018. Mrs. May attempted to persuade the coalition that Britain could unilaterally quit the Irish backstop if the event of a hard Brexit, but legal advice from UK attorney general Geoffrey Cox stated the contrary, adding that the UK would have "no internationally lawful means of exiting the Protocol's arrangements, save by agreement".

    Related:

    EU to Put Tariffs on UK Goods If No-Deal Brexit While London Plans to Cut Duties
    The End of Brexit or Brexit till the End?
    No Exit From EU Bigger Risk Than No Deal, UK Brexit Minister WARNS
    UK Parliament Rejects May's New Brexit Plan, Corbyn Calls for General Election
    Tags:
    meaningful vote, no-deal Brexit, vote, meaningful vote, Brexit, UK Conservative Party, UK Labour Party, UK Parliament, European Council, Angela Rayner, Geoffrey Cox, Nigel Farage, Donald Tusk, Theresa May, European Union, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse