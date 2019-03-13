Register
16:20 GMT +313 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Yellow Vests Protests Continue for 13th Week

    French Parliament Passes Controversial 'Anti-Riot' Bill in Final Reading

    © Sputnik /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    PARIS (Sputnik) – The French Senate, the upper house of the nation's parliament, passed an "anti-riot" bill in the second and final reading on Tuesday, despite concerns that it could curb civil liberties by giving local authorities the right to bar individuals who were engaged in riots before and proved to be violent from protesting.

    "The number of those who took part in the voting was 343. The number of those who voted was 325. There were 210 [senators], who voted for the passage [of the bill], and 115 were against," the chairperson of the session said.

    The bill, which has also been called the "anti-hooligan" law, has now passed on to French President Emmanuel Macron, who will either sign it into law or veto it.

    Fault Lines
    © Sputnik /
    Understanding the Yellow Vest Movement in France
    On 5 February, the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, approved the document. The bill came as a response to the riots that often accompanied the nationwide yellow vest demonstrations.

    Speaking at the Senate on Tuesday, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said that the bill was aimed at strengthening public order and protecting protesters, journalists, vendors and law enforcement officers.

    Right to Remove 'Troublemakers' From Rallies

    The document stipulates that, upon the written order of the prosecutor, police officers will be allowed to search bags, personal belongings and cars at protests.

    A car set afire amid Yellow Vests protests in Paris
    © Sputnik .
    17th Weekend of Yellow Vests Rallies: Police Use Water Cannon Against Protesters in Paris (VIDEO)
    One of the most controversial provisions is the right of local authorities to bar any individual who presents "a serious threat to public order" from participating in demonstrations. Those who have committed violent acts, injured people or damaged property during previous rallies might be prohibited from attending future ones — until now, only courts could order this.

    Violations of the law would result in a fine amounting to 7,500 euros ($8,465) or six months of imprisonment.

    "Every single decision to ban participation in demonstrations must be substantiated, motivated, and proportionate. It must be directly related to violent behaviour during protests. This provision is directed specifically at a small number of violent individuals and cannot be applied in a more general sense," Castaner stressed.

    READ MORE: WATCH: French Cops Pepper-Spray Yellow Vest Protester in Wheelchair

    The ban on participation in protests could be challenged in court and revoked, according to the official.

    "The court remains the ultimate guarantor of freedom," the French interior minister said.

    Fines for Wearing Masks

    Police Reportedly Begin Using Tear Gas on Yellow Vests Protesters
    © Sputnik /
    Paris Responds to UN's Probe Demand Into Police Violence at Yellow Vests Rallies
    The bill introduces a punishment for those who deliberately hide their face under a mask without "legitimate reasons" during protests. Wearing a mask could be punishable by a 15,000 euro fine or one year in prison.

    The original text of the document provided for the creation of a list of individuals who would be prohibited from participating in demonstrations. However, this provision was rejected by the National Assembly.

    On Monday, spokesman for the French government Benjamin Griveaux said that Macron intended to appeal to the French Constitutional Council to examine the draft law for its compliance with the constitution.

    Related:

    Yellow Vests Throw Alleged Faecal-Laden Projectiles at Police in France (PHOTOS)
    Parts of Yellow Sea Blocked as China’s New Aircraft Carriers Drill Together
    Scholar on Yellow Vests Movement: 'Their Message Is Very Powerful'
    Tags:
    Yellow Vest protests, French Interior Ministry, Christophe Castaner, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse