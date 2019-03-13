EU to Put Tariffs on UK Goods If No-Deal Brexit While London Plans to Cut Duties

"We take note of the United Kingdom's plans for temporary tariffs in the case of no deal. We will carefully analyse the compliance of the UK plans with [World Trade Organisation] WTO law… In the event of no deal, the Union has already made clear that it will apply its normal third-country trade regime to all trade with the United Kingdom", Margaritis Schinas told a press conference.
The UK House of Commons is set to vote on a no-deal motion later on Wednesday after rejecting, a day earlier, the withdrawal deal agreed by the UK government and the European Union.
