WATCH European Parl't Discuss Brexit After Deal Voted Down in UK

On 12 March, the House of Commons again voted down Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for the UK's withdrawal from the European Union, with 391 voting against and 242 supporting her plan, revised from the last attempt early this year.

The European Parliament is holding a plenary session in Brussels where officials are discussing the current state of Brexit following last night's failed voted.

The session comes after earlier in the day the European Union's Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said that the UK parliament has missed its "last chance" to reach a Brexit agreement.

Earlier this week, the House of Commons again voted down UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan. Prior to the vote, May agreed with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on "legally binding changes" to the text of the withdrawal agreement with the European Union including to the controversial Irish backstop provision, which would be complemented with "meaningful clarifications" and "legal guarantees". However, a number of authorities, including the leader of the UK Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, slammed the new development in the Brexit deal.

