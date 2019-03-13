UK Lost 'Last Chance' to Reach Brexit Deal - EU Official on May's Parl't Defeat

On 12 March, the House of Commons again voted down Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for the UK's withdrawal from the European Union, with 391 voting against and 242 supporting her plan, revised from the last attempt early this year.

The UK parliament has missed its "last chance" to reach a Brexit agreement, the European Union's Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.

"We have done everything we could do," Moscovici told France 2 broadcaster.

He also stressed that Britain now has to say what it wants as the recent failed vote reflects "what they don't want".

The remarks come after a failed vote last night in the House of Commons as 391 MPs voted against and 242 approved her plan. Therefore, a fresh vote on a no-deal scenario is expected tonight; if it fails, then a vote on extending the Brexit deadline past March 29 will follow.

