UK Lost 'Last Chance' to Reach Brexit Deal - EU Official on May's Parl't Defeat

The UK parliament has missed its "last chance" to reach a Brexit agreement, the European Union's Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.
"We have done everything we could do," Moscovici told France 2 broadcaster.
He also stressed that Britain now has to say what it wants as the recent failed vote reflects "what they don't want".
The remarks come after a failed vote last night in the House of Commons as 391 MPs voted against and 242 approved her plan. Therefore, a fresh vote on a no-deal scenario is expected tonight; if it fails, then a vote on extending the Brexit deadline past March 29 will follow.
