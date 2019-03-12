EU, UK Agree on Irish Border, Complementing Non-Changing Brexit Agreement

European Commission President Jean-Claude said Monday that the EU and the United Kingdom have agreed on the Irish border document which would complement the Brexit deal without any changes.

Juncker also said during the joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May in Strasbourg that the Brussels would endorse the new documents on Brexit if the deal supported by the UK parliament.

In turn, Theresa May said in Strasburg on Monday that in addition to a joint instrument and a joint statement announced earlier in parliament, Britain would also make a Unilateral Declaration on the so-called backstop — an insurance policy aimed at avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The UK House of Commons is set to hold a vote on the government's Brexit plan on Tuesday. If the government's deal does not pass on Tuesday, a vote on a no-deal scenario will be reportedly held on Wednesday. If that option is rejected as well, a vote on Brexit extension is expected on Thursday.

