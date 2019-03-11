Register
16:42 GMT +311 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    First cards of Mir national payment system

    All on File: NatWest Bank Trialling Fingerprint Payment Technology

    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The first phase of the trial will be limited to 200 customers.

    In April, UK banking giant NatWest will launch a pilot scheme under which its customers will be able to spend over US$40 (£30) using contactless cards via embedded fingerprinting technology — if successful, it could mean an end to PINs.

    The revolutionary cards contain an electronic copy of the customer's fingerprint on one corner — if the customer places the relevant finger on that area while pressing the card on a contactless payment terminal, the card authorizes a payment without the need for keying in the four-digit number. If a card is stolen or lost, no one will be able to use it to make a single payment.

    "This is the biggest development in card technology in recent years and we are excited to trial the service," said David Crawford, 'head of effortless payments' at NatWest.

    Brave New World
    Proceed to Cashless Society With Great Caution
    NatWest said retailers would not have to make any changes to existing payment terminals to accept the new cards, and it was working with Visa and Mastercard to ensure it would be accepted in all locations. If a card is stolen, the thief will not be able to use it as a payment is only authorised if the user's fingerprint matches the data on the card at the point of sale.

    A potential stumbling block for the widespread implementation of the system is the bank's ability to gain customers' fingerprints — for while the customers in the trial will be asked to visit their local branch to provide a copy, for the scheme to adhere to data protection laws and thus operate more widely, fingerprints will need to be stored on bank cards themselves rather than a bank's internal servers.

    Bank cards of international payment systems VISA and MasterCard
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    Bank cards of international payment systems VISA and MasterCard
    Moreover, while the fingerprinting technology is new to UK banks, it already operates on Google Pay and Apple Pay — and many have found it difficult to complete transactions using the method, not least because many retailers do not allow customers to exceed the $40 (£30) contactless limit.

    Nonetheless, if the scheme is adopted across all NatWest customer accounts, it'll be a further step towards a cashless Britain — in 2018, over six billion payments were contactless, amounting to US$122 trillion (£94 trillion), making the UK Europe's most cashless society by far.

    Approach With Caution?

    The risks of contactless payments are well-documented, well-known and feared in many quarters, but while this innovation seemingly counteracts many of these concerns, the central issue of digital payments depending upon a centralized system still means if — as on 1 June 2018 — Visa or Mastercard suffer an unprecedented hardware failure, the implications for millions of customers the world over would be catastrophic, leaving them unable to pay for vital goods and services, or even stranding them many miles from home, for an uncertain period of time.

    Fingerprint
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Fingerprint

    Warnings about purely cashless societies have occasionally been sounded at the highest echelons — for example Swedish Central Bank Governor Stefan Ingves repeatedly warned in 2018 the lack of cash transactions in his country is a problem, damaging the economy's resilience, and making even brief breakdowns an extremely parlous prospect for all. He has proposed new regulation to protect the long-term status of the Swedish kronor by forcing banks to handle cash.

    "There are those who [think] we've nothing to fear in a world where public funds have been completely replaced by private options. I think they're wrong. That commercial players in all scenarios would shoulder the responsibility to meet public demand for safe payments is unlikely. If nothing is done, Sweden is heading for a situation where all means of payment the public has access to are given and controlled by commercial actors," he wrote in February that year.

    Related:

    European Union Hands Mastercard 570 Million Fine
    Mastercard Changes Brand Logo by Dropping Name
    Google, MasterCard Reportedly Have Secret Deal to Track Shopping Habits
    Visa, Mastercard May Miss India’s Data Localization Deadline: Reports
    Tags:
    mastercard, digital payments, payments, payment, Natwest, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse