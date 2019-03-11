Register
15:09 GMT +311 March 2019
    EU Reportedly to Crush UK With Billions in Brexit Delay Punishment

    CC0 / Pixabay
    The UK Parliament faces a number of crucial votes this week, while on the other side of the Channel attitudes towards a possible Brexit delay are reportedly "hardening."

    It has been reported by UK media that the European Union will demand implementation of punitive condition in case Westminster votes for the extension of Article 50, as including a multi-billion pound increase to the £39 billion divorce payment.

    Rumours of an increase by a substantial £13.5 billion a year in case of delay have surfaced.

    "Anything more than a few weeks will come with legal and financial conditions attached," a report suggested.

    This file photo taken on March 29, 2017 shows a pro-remain protester holds up an EU flag with one of the stars symbolically cut out in front of the Houses of Parliament shortly after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced to the House of Commons that Article 50 had been triggered in London on March 29, 2017.
    © AFP 2018 / OLI SCARFF
    If Brexit Deal Approved This Week, UK Can Leave on 29 March – FM Hunt
    The meaningful vote on Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement will take place on 12 March. If defeated, the MPs will be back in the House of Commons the next day to decide whether they support a no-deal Brexit. If 'no deal' is off the table, 14 March will see British lawmakers vote for the delay of Brexit.

    While there were suggestions that the voting might not take place at all, according to the latest statements by Downing Street, the commitment to hold it still holds. The government will publish a motion on the meaningful Tuesday vote later on Monday.

    The spokesperson for the Prime Minister also confirmed that Theresa May spoke to several EU leaders over the weekend and is focused on getting on with Brexit.

    Meanwhile, EU leadership has confirmed it is open to meet with UK negotiators at any time, while remaining committed to deal ratification before 29 March.

    The deadline for the UK to leave the European Union is fast approaching, and unless British parliamentarians decide otherwise, it remains 29 March 2019. 

    Votre message a été envoyé!
