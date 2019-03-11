Register
12:21 GMT +311 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Palace of Westminster, comprising the House of Commons and the House of Lords, wchich together make up the Houses of Parliament, are pictured on the banks of the River Thames alongside Westminster Bridge in central London on March 29, 2017

    Senior Conservative MPs Urge May to Delay Tuesday Vote on Brexit Deal - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Justin TALLIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Senior UK lawmakers from the Conservative Party have called on PM Theresa May to postpone Tuesday's vote on the Brexit deal unless the European Union agrees to major concessions in order to prevent another possible humiliating defeat in parliament, The Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing leading Tories in the Commons.

    Senior Conservative lawmakers advised the prime minister in phone conversations that she should delay the vote and put forward a motion describing a divorce agreement that would finally heal divisions over the issue within May's own party, according to The Times.

    "As it stands her deal is going to be defeated. It has been made clear to Downing Street [the prime minister] that it would be eminently sensible to avoid that by proposing a motion that the party can support. Whether they listen or not is another matter", a senior member from the Conservative Party told the newspaper.

    Daffodils are placed by a police cordon backdropped by a tent covering the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Skripal Case Part of Strategy to Divert UK Public Attention From Brexit - Moscow
    The first parliamentary vote on the divorce deal took place in January and resulted in May losing by an unprecedented 230-vote margin.

    The prime minister has since been trying to negotiate changes to the agreement, in particular regarding the highly unpopular backstop provision, which is designed to ensure a frictionless Irish border and would, as many fear, tie the United Kingdom to the EU customs union.

    READ MORE: If Brexit Deal Approved This Week, UK Can Leave on 29 March — FM Hunt

    May has pledged that if lawmakers reject the new version of the deal on Tuesday, the parliament would then decide whether London should withdraw without any agreement at all. If that option is voted down as well, the legislature will consider extending the Brexit deadline, currently set for 29 March.

    Related:

    If Brexit Deal Approved This Week, UK Can Leave on 29 March – FM Hunt
    It’s Harder to Guarantee No Border in Ireland Under No-Deal Brexit – MP Leadsom
    EU Trying to 'Rerun Old Arguments' - UK Brexit Minister
    EU Parliament President Says Brexit Can Be Delayed Few Weeks at Most - Reports
    Tags:
    Brexit deal, Brexit, British Conservative Party, House of Commons, Theresa May, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse