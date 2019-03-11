Register
02:41 GMT +311 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The New Mosque is backdropped by Istanbul's skyline and the Bosporus, Thursday, July 9, 2015

    ‘Ankara? Nein, Danke!’ Berlin Warns Citizens Against Turkish Travel

    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    On Saturday, Germany updated its travel advisory for citizens visiting Turkey, warning that they could be arrested by expressing opinions displeasing to the administration of the current Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    "It cannot be ruled out […] that the Turkish government will take further action against representatives of German media and civil society organizations," a German Foreign Ministry travel advisory read. 

    İstanbul Çekmeköy'de askeri helikopter düştü
    © Photo : DHA
    Four Killed After Military Helicopter Crashes in Residential Area of Istanbul (VIDEO, PHOTO)

    "Statements, which are covered by the German legal understanding of the freedom of expression, can lead in Turkey to occupational restrictions and criminal proceedings."

    As noted in the advisory, German journalists have been repeatedly detained in Turkey over the past two years without explanation, following a crackdown on the media by Erdogan and his administration — a government that has received mounting global criticism for its increasingly autocratic rule following a failed July 2016 coup that many Ankara watchers have suggested was staged by the ruling political party to bolster its base support.

    Attacks by Ankara on its own ethnic Kurdish population in the Middle East's most populated nation have brought allegations of genocide by Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AK Parti), according to the New York Times.

    Berlin journalists have been suspected by Ankara of supporting exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has been been living in the United States since 1999. Gulen was accused by Erdogan of orchestrating the failed 2016 coup. The exiled cleric, who lives in a farmhouse far from any population center — has consistently denied his involvement in affairs of state. 

    In January, a German journalism organization the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) advised members against traveling to Turkey, claiming that the country is "still the world's worst jailer of journalists." 

    F-35
    © REUTERS /
    Pentagon Recommends Not to Transfer F-35 to Turkey if Ankara Buys Russian S-400

    "The past three years have recorded the highest number of jailed journalists since CPJ began keeping track, with consecutive records set in 2016 and 2017. Turkey, China, and Egypt were responsible for more than half of those jailed around the world for the third year in a row […] CPJ found at least 68 journalists jailed for their work in Turkey," the organization wrote in a December 2018 report.

    Following the failed coup, Erdogan's administration has detained, imprisoned or jailed tens of thousands of educators, medical professionals and academics, as well as shuttering much of Ankara's radio, television and print media

    Related:

    Turkey Won't Cancel Russian S-400 Deal - Erdogan
    No State Has Right to Prohibit Turkey Purchase Russian S-400 Systems – Cavusoglu
    European Commission Candidate Insists 'Turkey Cannot Be EU Member'
    Turkey, Iran Preparing Joint Operations Against Kurdish Militants - Ankara
    Pentagon Recommends Not to Transfer F-35 to Turkey if Ankara Buys Russian S-400
    Tags:
    detention, journalists, coup attempt, coup, Istanbul, Germany, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse