Huge Explosion Reported in Stockholm (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A black smoke seen over Stockholm is of unknown origin. However, social media users have suggested that it could be coming from a bus on fire.

A bus has exploded in the centre of Stockholm in the Klaratunneln tunnel, British Express reported citing a management operator at the Stockholm Fire Department. The bus was engulfed by fire and emited large amounts of black smoke, seen from across the city.

No reports of injuries this says. No passengers were on the bus. This follows reports a bus exploded in central Stockholm, Sweden https://t.co/00iyAh3Cr7 — Kim Hjelmgaard (@khjelmgaard) 10 марта 2019 г.

The police haven't yet provided any information about possible injuries and casualties. They have reportedly redirected all traffic from the centre of Stockholm.

Was appearently a huge explosion in Stockholm.. pic.twitter.com/IeSFJm0EsS — ArsenalCreator (@ArsenalCreator1) March 10, 2019

Not sure what is on fire in central #stockholm but it looks like a significant one pic.twitter.com/cJtOG8AVUh — Michael D (@Michaeld_uk) March 10, 2019

Grosse explosion a #Stockholm

Big boom in #stockholm 20 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/qaMBOeyfWo — Eau d'Île de Ré (@caillouflottant) March 10, 2019

Social media users have been sharing photos and videos of the black smoke coming from the reported site of the bus explosion.

One user has shared an alleged photo of the bus itself.

Explosion on a bus in Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/xLM3zaRjfa — Scotkholm (@stockholm1987) March 10, 2019

DETAILS TO FOLLOW