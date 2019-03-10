If Brexit Deal Approved This Week, UK Can Leave on 29 March – FM Hunt

The statement comes as the UK Parliament prepares to vote on the government's Brexit deal on 12 March, which is set to decide the fate of the new divorce plan by Theresa May's government.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt stated that London could leave the European Union after an upcoming vote in the House of Commons on Tuesday, stressing, however, there is a risk that the UK might end up "losing Brexit".

"We have an opportunity now to leave on March 29 or shortly thereafter and it's important we grasp that opportunity because there is wind in the sails of people trying to stop Brexit", Hunt told the BBC on Sunday.

He warned there are dangerous attempts to stop the Brexit process, stressing that a failure to deliver Brexit would be devastating for the Conservative Party and for the whole country.

"If you want to stop Brexit you only need to do three things: kill this deal, get an extension, and then have a second referendum. Within three weeks those people could have two of those three things… and quite possibly the third one could be on the way", Hunt added.

The foreign secretary also noted there may be a need for a short technical delay to the process. British MPs are set to vote on a Brexit plan for a second time on Tuesday.

The UK PM said earlier that if her plan is defeated, lawmakers will be able to vote on Wednesday and Thursday about whether they want to leave the bloc without a deal, or ask Brussels for an extension of Article 50.

