French Film-Maker Found in Shallow Grave in London Was Strangled - Reports

UK Metropolitan Police began searching for 34-year-old French film-maker Laureline Garcia-Bertaux from Richmond after she was reported missing from work, according to The Guardian.

The body of the London resident was found in a shallow grave in her garden, in Kew, a district of Richmond upon Thames, southwest London, after she failed to turn up for work on 4 March, according to the report.

The Guardian has reported that a postmortem examination found that the woman had been strangled.

READ MORE: UK Police Link Device Found in Glasgow With Explosive Devices Received in London

© Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova UK Police Arrest 6 People After Lancashire College Knife Attack

Scotland Yard has stated that the postmortem performed on 9 March noted the death as "consistent with compression of the neck". Toxicology tests are pending, the police noted.

"A murder investigation has been launched by detectives from the Met’s homicide and major crime command", The Metropolitan Police said earlier in a statement.

Laureline Garcia-Bertaux had reportedly worked with Dame Joan Collins on the 2018 short film Gerry.