French Film-Maker Found in Shallow Grave in London Was Strangled - Reports

The body of the London resident was found in a shallow grave in her garden, in Kew, a district of Richmond upon Thames, southwest London, after she failed to turn up for work on 4 March, according to the report.
The Guardian has reported that a postmortem examination found that the woman had been strangled.
READ MORE: UK Police Link Device Found in Glasgow With Explosive Devices Received in London
"A murder investigation has been launched by detectives from the Met’s homicide and major crime command", The Metropolitan Police said earlier in a statement.
Laureline Garcia-Bertaux had reportedly worked with Dame Joan Collins on the 2018 short film Gerry.
All comments
Show new comments (0)