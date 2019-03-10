Meghan Markle to Lose Third Aide in Five Months - Reports

The Duchess of Sussex is set to lose her assistant private secretary Amy Pickerill, who has been the “right hand woman” to Markle after being handpicked to work for her last year.

Pickerill, who has reportedly handed in her note of resignation, according to the Daily Telegraph, has played a major role in helping Markle adjust to royal life, including helping her organise her charity projects like the cookbook the Duchess of Sussex published to raise money for families affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Despite earlier reports that some key staff had given up their role working with Markle, according to the Daily Telegraph Pickerill is leaving her on good terms. Reportedly she will stay on in her role until after Markle has given birth, as Meghan and Prince Harry are preparing to welcome their first child next month. She will also help find a replacement for her role.

Pickerill started her career at the Royal Bank of Scotland and moved to become a senior communications officer for Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry. According to Metro, she played a major role in the build-up to the wedding last May.

Her departure means that three of the key women working for Markle have left in the space of just months. The duchess’s PA, Melissa Touabti, quit less than six months after the royal marriage, while Meghan and Harry's interim private secretary, Samantha Cohen, said in December that she does not want to make her job permanent and "has let it be known that she intends to leave after Meghan's baby is born next spring," according to the Sunday Times.