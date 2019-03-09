UK Home Secretary Javid Slammed Over Death of Daesh Teen Bride's Son

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott slammed UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid for behaving "shamefully," saying that he was responsible for the recent death of a newborn son of a teenage girl who ran away from her family in the UK to Syria, where she joined the Daesh*.

"The three week old baby was British. @sajidjavid had a moral responsibility for the baby. He has behaved shamefully," the home secretary Diane Abbott wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

While Javid has not provided any comment after the boy's death yet, he said prior to this news that he felt "nothing but sympathy" for "perfectly innocent" children born in the war zone.

Diane Abbott's comment comes after late on Friday, media reports emerged that the baby son of Shamima Begum, who joined the Daesh* terror group in Syria back in 2015, when she was aged 15, died of pneumonia, less than three weeks after his birth.

Begum, currently staying at a refugee camp in Syria, has voiced desire to return to the United Kingdom, but the Home Office was unwilling to authorise her return, since she was deprived of her citizenship, and the young woman did not want to be separated with her son, whom the Home Office was ready to accept.

Begum has previously lost two children. Her husband, Dutch Daesh fighter called Yago Riedijk, is currently staying in a prison in Syria.

