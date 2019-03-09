UK Home Secretary Javid Slammed Over Death of Daesh Teen Bride's Son

"The three week old baby was British. @sajidjavid had a moral responsibility for the baby. He has behaved shamefully," the home secretary Diane Abbott wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
READ MORE: Diane Abbot Denounced for Blaming Death of Daesh Bride's Baby on UK Officials
While Javid has not provided any comment after the boy's death yet, he said prior to this news that he felt "nothing but sympathy" for "perfectly innocent" children born in the war zone.
Begum, currently staying at a refugee camp in Syria, has voiced desire to return to the United Kingdom, but the Home Office was unwilling to authorise her return, since she was deprived of her citizenship, and the young woman did not want to be separated with her son, whom the Home Office was ready to accept.
Begum has previously lost two children. Her husband, Dutch Daesh fighter called Yago Riedijk, is currently staying in a prison in Syria.
*Daesh, aka IS/ ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)