Westminster Bridge on Lockdown Due to Suspicious Car

Roads near Westminster Bridge and Victoria Embankment have been closed off by the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) due to reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Police officers have evacuated Westminster Bridge, and people who were at the scene are being kept behind a cordon close to Parliament Square.

Police are on scene at Victoria Embankment following reports of a suspicious vehicle. Road closures are in place. Updates to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 9 марта 2019 г.

According to The Sun, dozens of officers have swarmed the bridge and the surrounding area, and helicopters are flying above.

The incident follows reports on 6 March of three parcel bombs being found at Heathrow, London City Airport and Waterloo station. They all bore Irish postmarks and appeared to have been sent from addresses in Dublin — the stamps used were issued by the Irish postal service for Valentine's Day 2018, featuring a heart motif and the words "Love Eire N".