The ongoing release of private documents belonging to Margaret Thatcher has yielded a surprising discovery as it became apparent that the late UK prime minister used "alternative medicines" which were sent to her by Barbara Cartland, an English romance author and step-grandmother of Princess Diana, the BBC reports.

According to the news agency, one letter from 1989, in which Cartland claimed that Thatcher still looks as though she was 25, contained "a new product from the ‘Health Movement’ in case Baroness Thatcher ever felt tired".

A few weeks later, Cartland apparently sent another product to the prime minister, claiming that it "just stops that awful feeling in the head and ears".

And in November 1989, Thatcher wrote a letter to the novelist, thanking her for something she called a "golden acorn".

As BBC notes, it’s not immediately clear what this "golden acorn" actually was, but in the letter, Thatcher also added that she’ll need this item "in the coming days".

Moreover, the news agency noted that the documents mention Thatcher taking royal jelly and vitamin C, while Chris Collins of the Margaret Thatcher Foundation, which oversees the release of the files, said he believes that her interest in alternative medicines was genuine.