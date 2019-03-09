US State Department Announces Tender to Promote Internet Freedom in Ukraine

“The U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) announces an open competition for organizations interested in submitting applications for programs that promote Internet freedom in Ukraine,” the press release, published on Friday, said.
According to the press release, the DRL’s activities, guided by the US National Cyber Strategy, aim to support “an open, interoperable, reliable, and secure Internet by promoting human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the free flow of information online.”
The bureau clarified that program activities may include “advocacy training and mentorship for local civil society and Internet freedom activists; building and/or strengthening cross-sector coalitions; convening events, forums, and public awareness campaigns.”
The press release also described non-discriminatory nature of all programs as a basic requirement.
The expected period of performance under the program is 1-3 years, with the deadline for applications set for April 23.
