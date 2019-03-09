Register
    A pro-leave supporter, right, hods a placard in front of a group of pro-remain supporters during demonstrations in London, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Britain's Parliament is set to vote on competing Brexit plans, with Prime Minister Theresa May desperately seeking a mandate from lawmakers to help secure concessions from the European Union.

    EU Trying to 'Rerun Old Arguments' - UK Brexit Minister

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    On Friday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that if the UK decides to hold a second referendum, Brexit may never take place, thus the authorities would be letting the voters down.

    Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay has accused the EU's chief negotiator of trying "to rerun old arguments", as talks continue between the UK and EU.

    According to him, Great Britain would be free to leave the suggested single customs territory, aimed to avoid a physical border with Ireland.

    READ MORE: Scholar on Brexit: If There's Delay, It Would Be Opposed, Challenged, Questioned

    But the authorities and the DUP have rejected this, because then Northern Ireland would have to remain within the EU customs territory.

    Stephen Barclay stressed that Great Britain would be able to exit the single customs territory unilaterally if it chose to do so.

    "With a very real deadline looming, now is not the time to rerun old arguments. The UK has put forward clear new proposals. We now need to agree on a balanced solution that can work for both sides," he tweeted recently.

    Travelers queue at St Pancras International train station in London, as Eurotunnel trains were suspended on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Taste of Brexit: Eurostar Travellers ‘Pawn in Game' as Paris Tightens Borders
    On 7 March, House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom confirmed that the UK {arliament will vote on the government's Brexit deal on March 12. If the deal is rejected, the parliament will then vote on a no-deal scenario.

    The UK is set to leave the bloc on 29 March, but the House of Commons hasn't approved a new deal following the rejection of May's agreement with Brussels in January.

