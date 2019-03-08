Dutch Miss Teen Universe 2017 Dies at the Age of 20

The young model’s condition took a turn for the worse just a day before her 20th birthday, ultimately resulting in her passing away at a specialist hospital in Munich about two weeks later.

Dutch beauty queen Lotte van der Zee, who represented the Netherlands at the Miss Teen Universe pageant in 2017, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while on a skiing trip in Westendorf, Austria.

According to the Sun, Lotte’s condition suddenly deteriorated about two weeks ago, a day before her 20th birthday, with her parents later writing on Instagram that the girl’s sickness "swiftly escalated in sudden cardiac arrest".

Lotte was then rushed to a local hospital where she was put in a medically induced coma, and was then transferred to a specialist hospital in Munich where she ended up suffering organ failure, the newspaper adds.

As Lotte’s parents explained, tests are being carried out to determine what exactly caused their daughter’s demise.