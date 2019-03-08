European Commission Approves Acquisition of Chevron Denmark by Total – Statement

"The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Chevron Denmark Inc. by Total … Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns. On the market for upstream wholesale supply of gas, the Commission found that the merged entity would not have an increased market power," the statement read.
DUC operates in the North Sea and covers almost 90 percent of Denmark’s oil and gas production. in 2018, Total has bought out Mollers-Mærsk's shares and became an operator of the consortium.
