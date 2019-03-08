Brexit Delay Could Lead to a Second Referendum – PM Theresa May

On 7 March, leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom confirmed that the UK parliament will vote on the government's Brexit deal on March 12. If the deal is rejected, the parliament will then vote on a no-deal scenario.

If the UK decides to hold a second referendum, Brexit may never take place, thus the authorities would be letting the voters down, British Prime Minister Theresa May stated on Friday.

She also noted that the lawmakers should not hold back as EU and UK negotiators have to make "just one more push."

"It needs just one more push to address the final, specific concerns of our parliament. So let's not hold back. Let's do what is necessary for MPs to back the deal on Tuesday," May said.

The prime minister's comment comes after she promised to hold another parliamentary vote on the withdrawal agreement by 12 March, which will mark just over two weeks before the UK's effective withdrawal from the European Union on 29 March. After that, Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom confirmed on 7 March that the UK parliament will vote on the government's Brexit deal on 12 March.

The United Kingdom is scheduled to leave the bloc on 29 March, but has not secured a withdrawal agreement yet. The UK parliament rejected May's Brexit deal in January by a record majority of 230.