Brexit Delay Could Lead to a Second Referendum – PM Theresa May

If the UK decides to hold a second referendum, Brexit may never take place, thus the authorities would be letting the voters down, British Prime Minister Theresa May stated on Friday.
She also noted that the lawmakers should not hold back as EU and UK negotiators have to make "just one more push."
"It needs just one more push to address the final, specific concerns of our parliament. So let's not hold back. Let's do what is necessary for MPs to back the deal on Tuesday," May said.
The United Kingdom is scheduled to leave the bloc on 29 March, but has not secured a withdrawal agreement yet. The UK parliament rejected May's Brexit deal in January by a record majority of 230.
