Protesters Go On Feminist Strike in Madrid to Celebrate Int'l Women's Day

Last year on International Women's Day hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marched on the streets of over 100 Spanish cities, thus drawing the attention of the media.

The Spanish capital of Madrid is today witnessing a large demonstration as students go on a "feminist strike" to campaign and raise awareness about women-related issues.

The strike, which is organised by the Comisión 8M (March 8 Commission), which is comprised of feminist groups scattered throughout the state, comes on International Women's Day.

On 8 March last year, more than 5 million people across Spain took part in an unprecedented feminist strike to mark International Women's Day and demand gender equality, according to labour unions. The demonstrators took to the streets united by the "if we stop, the world stops" slogan.

