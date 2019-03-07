Register
22:20 GMT +307 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Palace of Westminster, comprising the House of Commons and the House of Lords, wchich together make up the Houses of Parliament, are pictured on the banks of the River Thames alongside Westminster Bridge in central London on March 29, 2017

    UKIP Calls for Replacement of House of Lords After Motion on Customs Union

    © AFP 2018 / Justin TALLIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The Labour party's successful amendment in the House of Lords calling on the UK government to negotiate the retention of some form of post-Brexit customs union with Brussels has only strengthened the need for a more accountable second chamber, Gerard Batten, the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), told Sputnik.

    "The fact that the Labour party is using the House of Lords in order to obtain a vote on the customs union in the House of Commons is contemptible – The Labour party said it would respect the vote of the referendum [but] now [is] using the undemocratic House of Lords in order to engineer a vote on subverting the referendum," Batten, who also serves as the member of the European Parliament for London, said.

    The comment refers to the Wednesday's cross-party amendment to the Trade Bill adopted by the UK upper house, calling on the government to form a customs union with the bloc. Thus, UK Prime Minister Theresa May will likely face a fresh vote in the House of Commons on retaining a unified customs framework with the European Union, even though the Cabinet has previously ruled it out.

    The leader of the party called for the creation of a democratically elected upper chamber so that the legislative body would represent the will of people.

    "I think the House of Lords already signed its own death warrant when it opposed Brexit last year, and now we quickly need to summon the executioner and see them off. We need to get rid of the House of Lords and replace it with some kind of democratically elected second chamber that is truly representative of the people and not a load of political place-men and women who have been put there for favors rendered to political parties," Batten underlined.

    READ MORE: People Who Want to Delay Brexit Seek to Overturn Referendum Result — UKIP Member

    Next week's vote in the UK Parliament will likely see Article 50 extended, something that could lead to the endorsement of a deal that does not involve London fully severing its political ties to Brussels, according to the lawmaker.

    "The political establishment comprised of the Conservative party and the Labour party are now working all out to overturn the referendum, either to keep us in the European Union or make sure we can join again after a short period of Mrs May's 'not really leaving' agreement … This bears out what I had feared, which is that Parliament will try to keep us in the customs union. What I said recently is that Parliament has rejected Mrs May's withdrawal agreement, not because it's bad but because it isn't bad enough," Batten added.

    The United Kingdom remains deadlocked in on-off talks over amendments to the current terms of exit, due on March 29. Talks on Tuesday between EU officials and May's top lawyer, Geoffrey Cox, also yielded little results, with Brussels remaining intransigent over the now infamous backstop mechanism that critics fear may keep the country tied to a common customs framework with Europe.

    READ MORE: UK Commons Leader Confirms Parliament to Vote on May's Brexit Deal on 12 March

    Tags:
    customs union, Brexit, House of Lords, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Participant During Beauty and Professional Skill Contest Among Women Serving in the Missile Forces
    Russia's Real Secret Weapon: Females Wear Military Uniforms
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse