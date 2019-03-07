Twitter Stunned as Porn Pedallers Cyclist Club Loses British Cycling Affiliation

Shortly after the severance of Porn Pedallers’ affiliation was announced, British Cycling stated that they are now working with the club in an attempt to try and resolve this issue.

The UK-based Porn Pedallers Cycling Club, which is comprised of people working in the adult film industry and whose goal is to raise money for an HIV charity called the Terrance Higgins Trust, has recently announced that British Cycling, the national governing body for cycle sport in the country, revoked the club’s affiliation because they apparently figured out what the PPCC acronym actually stands for.

According to Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) regulation, which was cited by British Cycling as the reason for this move, “no pornographic bis products or any other products that might damage the image of the UCI or the sport of cycling in general shall be associated directly or indirectly with a licence-holder”.

BREAKING NEWS: Cycling is for everyone. Except people like us @pornpedallers. Today @BritishCycling revoked our club affiliation because PPCC breaches @UCI_cycling regulation 1.1.089. We're just a cycling club, riding for fun & raising money for @THTorguk. Is this justified?👍👎 pic.twitter.com/dBAqWpOFFx — Porn Pedallers (@pornpedallers) 5 марта 2019 г.

​This development quickly evoked a wave of outrage on social media as people took stock of the situation.

Sounds like moral discrimination to me. After all, it’s just a word to reflect the group. It’s not as if you’re doing porn. You’re earning money the same as every other rider. Do the right thing, give em em their license back — Naked Truth Podcast 🔞 (@nakedtruthguy) 6 марта 2019 г.

that is a https://t.co/t6wARr5jrX there any petition going? @pornpedallers should appeal this.That’s blatant discrimination — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💙Mike🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💙🔞 (@carefreecfc1971) 6 марта 2019 г.

Are you able to appeal? On black letter interpretation your name does breach the rule- but everything else about your club and story makes applying the rule absurd. You’re not selling porn. You’re cyclists raising charity money. — Tom Staniford (@tomstaniford) 6 марта 2019 г.

British Cycling you should be ashamed of this ridiculous decision. A group of cycling enthusiasts, raising much needed charity funds, no harm, no wrong done. Just riding together and enjoying it. Isn’t that what it’s about!!! — Darren Rogers (@indiana4) 6 марта 2019 г.

​Some, however, seemed to support the move made by British Cycling.

Is it justified? Absolutely! You broke the rules, and you did it in spectacular EGO fashion. Porn people live in bubble, outside that bubble the world almost universally hates you. — checkyourself (@lokigodofporn) 6 марта 2019 г.

Well, if you select a name like that you mustn't be surprised if not everybody shares your sense of humour. (I am assuming it's meant to be funny?) And don't be surprised it the police come round if they get word of it. — tashatam (@tashatam14) 6 марта 2019 г.

​As road.cc website points out, UK, British Cycling, has little room to manoeuvre in this case as the regulation in question is laid down by UCI.

However, British Cycling said in a statement that it is now working with Porn Pedallers in an attempt to try and resolve this issue.

"We try to support everyone who actively encourages others to take up cycling, and we appreciate the efforts of everyone who contributes to our sport. As such, we are talking with the club and offering constructive advice on what it will take for them to meet with regulations," the organisation said.