Two People Charged Over Biological Arms Production, Terror Plotting in Germany

BERLIN (Sputnik) – The German Public Prosecutor General has brought charges against two people who were detained last year on suspicion of producing biological weapons and plotting acts of terrorism, the body said on Thursday in a statement.

“The charges were brought against Tunisian citizen Sief Allah H., 30, and German citizen Yasmin H., 43. [They] are accused of the intentional production of biological weapons and plotting a serious crime,” the statement said.

The Tunisian national is also accused of being a member of a foreign terrorist organization, according to the statement.

According to prosecutors, the detainees had links to the Daesh* terror group and been planning a terror attack in Germany since fall 2017. The suspects managed to produce and test several explosive devices, according to the statement. They are also said to have produced some amount of the poisonous gas ricin.

In 2017, Sief Allah H. tried to leave Germany for Syria via Turkey in order to fight for the Daesh while Yasmin H. paid for his hotel in Turkey and air tickets. The detainee failed to cross the Turkish-Syrian border twice and returned to Germany where he disseminated Daesh propaganda via messengers and on the Internet.

Sief Allah H. was detained in June, while Yasmin H. was caught in August.

The Daesh terror organization is actively disseminating ideas of radical Islam across the world. The group seized huge territories in Syria and Iraq in 2014, which were later retaken by the countries' respective governments.

