Two People Charged Over Biological Arms Production, Terror Plotting in Germany

“The charges were brought against Tunisian citizen Sief Allah H., 30, and German citizen Yasmin H., 43. [They] are accused of the intentional production of biological weapons and plotting a serious crime,” the statement said.
The Tunisian national is also accused of being a member of a foreign terrorist organization, according to the statement.
In 2017, Sief Allah H. tried to leave Germany for Syria via Turkey in order to fight for the Daesh while Yasmin H. paid for his hotel in Turkey and air tickets. The detainee failed to cross the Turkish-Syrian border twice and returned to Germany where he disseminated Daesh propaganda via messengers and on the Internet.
Sief Allah H. was detained in June, while Yasmin H. was caught in August.
The Daesh terror organization is actively disseminating ideas of radical Islam across the world. The group seized huge territories in Syria and Iraq in 2014, which were later retaken by the countries' respective governments.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
