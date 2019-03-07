Her Majesty Elizabeth II Astonishes With First-Ever Instagram Post

"Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert," the queen wrote in a post on the royal family's official Instagram account.
The monarch added that she "had the pleasure of learning about children's computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors."
At the end of the post, she signed it with "Elizabeth R."
The message was written with the help of a touch screen iPad at London's Science Museum.
