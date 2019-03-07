Taste of Brexit: Eurostar Travellers ‘Pawn in Game' as Paris Tightens Borders

Eurostar warned of continuing "sizeable delays and congestion" in its Gare du Nord hub on Thursday, due tight border searches and interrogations of people travelling between Paris and London.

The day before, passengers were left to wait in massive queues due to a 'Brexit-style security operation' initiated by French customs officials in what was described as a horrible ‘Brexit game.'

Militant French border guard unions explained that it was 'Brexit-style security operation' to experience what it will be like for Eurostar travellers after 29 March 2019.

A mass outcry on social media ensued, with complaints and questions by delayed passengers fired at Eurostar.

Reacting to the created turmoil, the Eurostar Team has issued a statement to caution passengers against travelling with the cross-Channel train services:

"We are expecting sizeable delays and congestion in Paris Gare du Nord today (07/03/2019) because French Customs Officers are working to rule. We would recommend not travelling unless necessary, it will be possible to change or refund your ticket below for free should you decide not to travel. Should you need to travel please make sure that you proceed to the ticket gates at the time indicated on your ticket, arriving later could risk you missing your train. We're sorry for any impact this may have on your plans."

French border guard unions, who initiated the action, have claimed they need more resources to deal with checkpoints after the Brexit deadline end of March. Eurostar bosses have confirmed they don't expect any disruption to existing services and timetable after 29 March.

"We are working closely with our station partners, Governments and border authorities on both sides of the Channel to ensure that robust plans are in place for us to continue to operate in either a deal or 'no-deal' scenario," Eurostar added.

Britain is set to leave the European Union on 29 March 2019, unless an extension to Article 50 is agreed between London and Brussels.

On Thursday, leader of UK's parliament Andrea Leadsom said the House of Commons will vote on a Brexit deal on 12 March.