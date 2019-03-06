Paris Responds to UN's Probe Demand Into Police Violence at Yellow Vests Rallies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The investigations into events linked to Yellow Vest protests in France have already been opened, the spokesman for the French government, Benjamin Grievaux, said Wednesday, responding to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights' call on France to probe police violence during demonstrations.

"We have always been extremely clear about it… Every time it was necessary, investigations were launched… It is surprising, however, to find us listed between Venezuela and Haiti, where there have been deaths," Grievaux told reporters.

The spokesman added that the open discussions launched by the French government as a result of the protests were in line with Bachelet's demand to have dialogue.

This comes after Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said earlier in the day that the United Nations was encouraging the French government to pursue dialogue with protesters and launch a more thorough investigation into cases of extreme use of force by the police.

The Yellow Vest demonstrations began in November in protest against the government's plan to raise fuel prices. The government gave up on the fuel tax and offered some other concessions, but the protests continued.