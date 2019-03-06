Paris Responds to UN's Probe Demand Into Police Violence at Yellow Vests Rallies

"We have always been extremely clear about it… Every time it was necessary, investigations were launched… It is surprising, however, to find us listed between Venezuela and Haiti, where there have been deaths," Grievaux told reporters.
The spokesman added that the open discussions launched by the French government as a result of the protests were in line with Bachelet's demand to have dialogue.
The Yellow Vest demonstrations began in November in protest against the government's plan to raise fuel prices. The government gave up on the fuel tax and offered some other concessions, but the protests continued.
