Register
16:37 GMT +306 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former leader and founder of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson addresses an EDL protest over a TV program, outside the BBC building in Salford, England, Saturday Feb. 23, 2019

    Amazon Accused of Censorship for Axing Tommy Robinson's Book on Islam

    © AP Photo / Danny Lawson/PA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    102

    The former EDL leader was earlier banned from Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for his perceived hate speech and calls for violence. Robinson himself is at loggerheads with the mainstream media and establishment, which he says are trying to silence anyone who opposes their "globalist" agenda.

    Amazon has been accused of an "Orwellian foot-stomping" on free speech after removing a book by renowned British activist Tommy Robinson.

    Former leader and founder of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson seen on screen, as he addresses an EDL protest over a TV program, outside the BBC building in Salford, England, Saturday Feb. 23, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Danny Lawson/PA via AP
    Tommy Robinson Facing Libel Action Over Syrian Schoolboy Posts

    Robinson co-wrote a book titled "Mohammed's Koran: Why Muslims Kill for Islam". Released in July 2017, the publication went on to become an Amazon best-seller for a brief period of time. One of the theses is that intolerance is inherent to Islam and that xenophobia is rooted in the Koran.

    Amazon's website currently says that the book is "not available" to customers, either in print or online. According to the other co-author, Peter McLoughlin, the company deleted it from their database, which means that even second-hand copies are not for sale.

    "This is the twenty-first century equivalent of the Nazis taking out the books from university libraries and burning them," he said. "Can you think of another scholarly book on Islam that has been banned by Amazon?"

    He accused the company of pursuing a double-line policy, since publications like Adolf Hitler's infamous Mein Kampf and terrorist manuals are still available in the online store.

    "I can't get my head round it," McLoughlin lamented. "Every few weeks for the past 18 months they had emailed me asking to put it into special sales programmes, as it was selling so well. For 18 months, they sought to profit even more from the sales."

    "Verified Amazon customers left over 1,000 five-star reviews of the book over the last 18 months," he added. "As dark as my vision is, I thought we were ten to twenty years away from dissenting books being banned."

    Amazon's move has raised eyebrows among social media users, with some of them calling it "anti-democratic".

    Conservative blog Jihad Watch warned that Robinson's case could become the first step in widespread internet censorship: "Anyone who has written a book that is critical of anything should read the writing on the wall and realise that once this censorship begins, it won't end with Tommy Robinson or Qur'an-critical books."  

    Meanwhile, other commenters contended that in trying to de-legitimise Robinson, Amazon will unintentionally boost his popularity.

    Tommy Robinson (real name: Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) came to prominence as the co-founder of the English Defence League, a right-wing group that organised street protests against Muslim extremism.

    He stepped down from the EDL in 2013, saying that it had become "too extreme" for him.

    Robinson was sentenced last May to 13 months in prison on contempt of court charges for live-streaming members of an alleged Muslim grooming gang. After his release on bail in early November, he bashed British courts and media for attempting to "silence and stop people having the knowledge" of these gangs.

    READ MORE: Labour Deputy Chief Ripped to Pieces for Call to Ban Tommy Robinson From YouTube

    Also in November, PayPal banned Robinson's account and froze the donations he had received over accusations of him inciting hatred and promoting Islamophobia.

    Last month, he received a permanent ban on Facebook and Instagram for repeatedly breaking their policies on hate speech, including policies preventing people from using the site to bully other persons. Facebook said he was "posting material that uses dehumanising language and calls for violence targeted at Muslims".

    Related:

    Tommy Robinson Shows Documentary to 'Expose Corrupt Media' Amid Anti-BBC Rally
    WATCH Tommy Robinson Proclaim Himself 'King of the Whole Islam Race'
    UK Anti-Islamism Activist Tommy Robinson Blames Establishment for Axing His Site
    Tommy Robinson Gets Punked by Prankster Dressed as Old Man (VIDEO)
    UKIP's Tommy Robinson Hints at MP Bid During Brexit 'Betrayal' Rally in London
    Tags:
    ban, hate speech, Islam, Muslims, Instagram, Facebook, Amazon, Tommy Robinson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse