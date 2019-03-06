Austria to Withdraw Consular Protection for Citizens Fighting With Daesh - Media

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Austria intends to withdraw consular protection for its citizens who have fought alongside the Daesh terrorist group, rejecting calls to take captured Daesh fighters back, Die Presse daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Austria's council of ministers is expected to adopt an amendment to the relevant legislation on Wednesday, Die Presse daily newspaper reported.

Under the new rules, Austrian citizens, who have joined terrorist organizations and are threatening public order and security, "have no claim to help from Austria," according to the newspaper.

"We will therefore not get these people back," Austria's Interior Minister Herbert Kickl was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Earlier, German Justice Minister Katarina Barley said that German nationals, who once left for Syria to fight alongside Daesh* militants, must be put under permanent surveillance as soon as they return to their home country.

The debate over the potential return of foreign terrorist fighters has recently intensified in Europe. On February 16, US President Donald Trump called on European countries to take back more than 800 Daesh fighters, captured by the United States in Syria, and put them on trial.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia