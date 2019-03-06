Register
13:27 GMT +306 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Refugees walk to a chartered train at the railway station of Passau, Germany, Jan. 5, 2016

    Anti-Migrant Steps That Caused German Govt Crisis Only Barred 11 People – Report

    © AP Photo / Armin Weigel
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Last year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Interior Ministry Horst Seehofer locked horns over his “migration masterplan” that called for turning away asylum seekers at the German border if they have registered in another EU member state or were previously denied refuge in Germany.

    Only 11 refugees have been turned away at the German border since Berlin introduced tough anti-migrant measures which were endorsed by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer last year, The Guardian cited German government figures as revealing on Wednesday.

    This comes after Seehofer told Germany's Bild newspaper in mid-December that he will put forth a proposal to the coalition government to further tighten the legal basis for deportation and repatriation of refugees at the beginning of 2019.

    READ MORE: Merkel Supports UN Global Migration Pact Amid Opposition From US, Austria

    In July 2018, he threatened to resign after Chancellor Angela Merkel initially blocked his so-called “migration masterplan” which stipulates turning away asylum seekers at the German border if they have registered in another EU members or were previously denied refuge in Germany.

    A compromise deal was finally reached after Seehofer negotiated agreements with Austria, Greece and Spain to take back migrants turned away at the German border. Shortly after this, he announced that he had postponed his resignation.

    READ MORE: Merkel Reaches Deal With CSU on Migration in Germany 'After Very Intense' Talks

    Flags outside the building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Merkel-Seehofer Dispute Signals EU ‘Political Crisis’, Not Migration Problem
    Last summer’s political stand-off was followed by Merkel and Seehofer stepping down as leaders of their parties, the Christian Democrat Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), respectively.

    In the wake of the 2015 migrant crisis in Europe, Seehofer harshly blasted Merkel’s decision to open Germany’s borders and take in refugees fleeing conflict zones and poverty. 

    In 2017, Germany welcomed 325,400 asylum seekers accounting for almost 60 per cent of the 540,000 refugees resettled that year, according to the Eurostat European statistics office.

    Related:

    Germany to Use Dialect Recognition Software to Verify Origins of Refugees
    Thousands of Afghan Refugees in Germany May Be Former Taliban Members
    Berlin Expects Up to 300,000 Refugees to Arrive in Germany in 2017
    Tags:
    proposal, government, border, refugees, migration, Horst Seehofer, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse