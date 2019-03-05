One in 10 UK Shoppers Stockpiling Food to Prepare for No-Deal Brexit - Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ten percent of UK shoppers are stockpiling food in preparation for a no-deal Brexit, according to a survey that the Kantar Worldpanel global market and price analysis company released on Tuesday.

Fraser McKevitt, head of Retail and Consumer Insight for the Kentar Worldpanel, also said that a further 26 percent of respondents were considering stockpiling groceries.

The survey was based on the responses of 7,008 adults in the United Kingdom and conducted on February 1-4.

The United Kingdom is due to exit the European Union on March 29. If the UK parliament does not secure a deal with Europe by this deadline, it will be forced to exit the bloc without having tax regulations in place to control the exchange of goods between the United Kingdom and the European Union. According to Marc Carney, the governor of the Bank of England, in this drastic scenario, food prices could go up by 10 percent nationwide.

