Suspicious Package Found at Waterloo Station in London - Reports

A small cordon has been placed at the station, which remains open.
Specialist teams from British Transport Police are at Waterloo station after a suspicion item was discovered.— British Transport Police (@BTP) March 5, 2019
The station is open and train services are running. A small cordon is in place. @NetworkRail @SW_Help
On Tuesday, police were also called to a report of a suspicious package at London City Airport Aviation House. Specilaists have arrived at the scene and the building has been evacuated as a precaution.
At approximately 12.10hrs today, Tuesday, 5 March, police were called to a report of a suspicious package at London City Airport Aviation House, Royal Docks, #Newham. Specialist officers are at the scene. The building has been evacuated as a precaution. Enquiries are ongoing.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 5, 2019
