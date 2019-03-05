Register
16:59 GMT +305 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UK Prime Minister Theresa May

    May 'Delusional', Can't Recognise 'National Crisis' - UK Police Federation Chair

    © Sputnik / Алекс Макнотон
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    John Apter, national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, has slammed Prime Minister Theresa May after the premier claimed there was no link between cuts to police budgets and the exponential rise in knife crime in recent years.

    Speaking during a visit to Salisbury to mark a year since the ever-mystifying nerve agent attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, May claimed there was "no direct correlation between certain crimes and police numbers", despite cuts since 2010 meaning 21,000 fewer officers and 7,000 Police Community Support Officers on the streets.

    In an official statement, Apter lashed back, calling May "delusional".

    "Our Prime Minister is…steadfastly refusing to acknowledge what is plain for everyone else to see, and in the face of a national crisis that is deeply concerning.  Policing has been stripped to the bone and the consequences are clear, splashed across newspaper front pages and TV news bulletins — children being murdered on our streets. What makes this all the more sickening is that it was predicted. This is the true cost of austerity we warned of but were ridiculed for doing so. May herself accused the Police Federation of ‘crying wolf' when we highlighted our concerns. Those concerns have become a reality but still the Prime Minister fails to accept the harsh truth," he raged.

    UK police officers
    © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova
    EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Police Chief on Why Cuts Mean Theresa May Has 'Blood on Her Hands'
    Figures cited by Federation reveal the number of children in England aged 16 and under being stabbed rose by 93 percent 2016 — 2018, and the number of police recorded offenders aged under 18 committing homicides using a knife or sharp instrument, rose 77 percent (from 26 to 46) in the same period.

    The war of words comes in the wake of the murders of Yousef Ghaleb Makki and Jodie Chesney, both 17. Chesney, a girl scout, was murdered in cold blood in Romford 1 March by an unknown attacker who marched up and knifed her in the back. The very next evening, Makki, a pupil at Manchester Grammar School, was stabbed in a wealthy Greater Manchester village. Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.  

    Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (File)
    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    Teenager Dumped & Left to Die As London Mayor Launches Anti-Knife Crime Campaign
    "We need now is less talk and more action, fewer policies and more police officers — boots on the ground, out there on our streets making a real difference, protecting our youngsters. Yet politicians, who have in their power to make this effective and meaningful change, choose to merely tinker around the edges with new-look ASBOs and catchy hashtags. This is bigger than party politics, the government need to treat this as the national emergency it is and reinvest to ensure our public services are able to respond effectively to this crisis. The public deserve better, they need our so called leaders to step up and lead, to stop the bloodshed and end this criminal waste of young life," Apter concluded.

    Related:

    UK Police Arrest 6 People After Lancashire College Knife Attack
    Prof on UK Knife Crime: None of Govt Propositions Target Underlying Issues
    Stop Chasing Twitter Transphobes & Focus on Knife Crime - BoJo to UK Police
    UK Initiative to Ban Convicts From Social Media Won't Stop Knife Crime - MP
    Tags:
    knife crime, austerity, crime, knives, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse