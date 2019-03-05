Belgian Prime Minister Supports Macron's Call for 'European Renaissance'

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel has voiced his firm support for some of the proposals put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the reforms of the European Union and the leader's call for unity among EU member states in the face of modern-day challenges.

"His [Macron's] proposals correspond with my own views regarding several key issues, in particular, Emmanuel Macron's statement in support of [united] Europe, which defends freedom and democracy," Michel told the Belga news agency.

The comment referred to the Monday's open letter by Macron, in which he proposed to EU citizens ahead of May's European elections a series of measures that would lead to the "European Renaissance." In particular, the French leader suggested that the European Union should create a common European border force and set up a European agency for the protection of democracies, which would help EU members shield their elections from cyberattacks and other forms of meddling.

READ MORE: Macron Proposes Common European Frontier Police and Joint Asylum Office

According to the prime minister, EU citizens will have to choose during the upcoming elections to the European Parliament, set to take place on May 23-26, whether they want to divide Europe or have a Europe that will protect their interests.

This is not the first initiative of this kind from the French president: in November 2018, he has called for the creation of a "real European army", independent of the United States, to be able to defend itself. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has supported the idea while US President Donald Trump has criticised it.

READ MORE: Spanish Prime Minister Supports Idea of Developing EU Army Proposed by Macron