Belgian Prime Minister Supports Macron's Call for 'European Renaissance'

"His [Macron's] proposals correspond with my own views regarding several key issues, in particular, Emmanuel Macron's statement in support of [united] Europe, which defends freedom and democracy," Michel told the Belga news agency.
According to the prime minister, EU citizens will have to choose during the upcoming elections to the European Parliament, set to take place on May 23-26, whether they want to divide Europe or have a Europe that will protect their interests.
This is not the first initiative of this kind from the French president: in November 2018, he has called for the creation of a "real European army", independent of the United States, to be able to defend itself. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has supported the idea while US President Donald Trump has criticised it.
