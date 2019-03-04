Belarus Lifting Limit on Number of US Diplomatic Staff in Minsk

MINSK (Sputnik) – Belarus has officially informed the United States about lifting the limit on the number of staff of the US Embassy in Minsk that was introduced in 2008, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei met the US delegation headed by US Department of State’s Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent on Monday.

"During the meeting, the Belarusian party has officially informed the US party about lifting the limit on the number of staff of the US Embassy in Minsk that was introduced in 2008 and expressed hope that this step would contribute to the further normalization of relations between Belarus and the United States," the statement said.

The ministry added that the parties had also discussed the state of the US-Belarusian relations and exchanged opinions about the urgent issues of international agenda.

The US-Belarusian relations deteriorated in 2006 when the United States imposed sanctions on a number of Belarusian officials and organizations over alleged violations of human rights and undermining democratic institutions. The crisis resulted in the mutual decrease in the number of diplomatic staff.

